Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 15,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.95 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

