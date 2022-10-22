Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 22,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

