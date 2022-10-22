Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $17,900,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.