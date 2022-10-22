Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $690,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $108.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

