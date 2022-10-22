Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.