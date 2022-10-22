Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,018 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $231.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

