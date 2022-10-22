Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.