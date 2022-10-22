Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 165.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

