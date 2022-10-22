JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €12.10

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.70 ($11.94) to €12.10 ($12.35) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JCDXF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.93.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

