JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €20.85 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.57. HelloFresh has a one year low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a one year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

