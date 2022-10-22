JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,710 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,710 ($32.75) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,586.13 ($31.25).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,746.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,291.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

