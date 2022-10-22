JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $88.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

