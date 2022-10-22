JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $217.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.42.

UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

