JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Target Price to GBX 903

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,118 ($13.51) to GBX 903 ($10.91) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 742 ($8.97) on Tuesday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.85. The company has a market capitalization of £894.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

