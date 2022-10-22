JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $121.33

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.33 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.36). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 174,532 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £337.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,034.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.70.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

