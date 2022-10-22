Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 691,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

