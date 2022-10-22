Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KALU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

