Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.07 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $423.57 million and $17.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00082065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 302,681,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,227,152 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

