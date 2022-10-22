Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 462.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

