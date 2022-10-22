Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €575.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €454.10 ($463.37) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is €497.35 and its 200 day moving average is €504.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

