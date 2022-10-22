Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.72

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and traded as low as $85.89. Kerry Group shares last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 24,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

