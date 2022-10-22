Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.72

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and traded as low as $85.89. Kerry Group shares last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 24,554 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.
Kerry Group Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.