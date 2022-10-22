Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.50. 1,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Rating)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.