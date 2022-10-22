KeyCorp Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $82.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. CL King reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

