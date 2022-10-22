KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $830,533.06 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $830,533.06 and $161,737.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,133.50 or 1.00006561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,714,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,714,917 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,715,682.95670944. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00671279 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $167,396.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

