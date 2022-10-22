Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
