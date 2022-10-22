Kimball International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

KBAL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kimball International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.