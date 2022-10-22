KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $290.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.46. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

