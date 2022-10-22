KlayUniverse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.86 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $90.86 million and $10,634.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00008606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 1.65775915 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,872.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

