KonPay Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $87,569.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

