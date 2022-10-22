Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.