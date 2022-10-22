Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 327 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

