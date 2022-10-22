Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 88.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

STZ opened at $225.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.