Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $255.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

