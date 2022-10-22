Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.17 and a 200-day moving average of $247.86. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

