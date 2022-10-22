Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

