K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ETR SDF opened at €21.78 ($22.22) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($37.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

