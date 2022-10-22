Kusama (KSM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297.30 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $297.30 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $34.58 or 0.00180305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.47 or 0.27977647 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

