L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.8 %

FSTR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.43.

Insider Activity

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.