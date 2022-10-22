Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.02

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.02 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 483.60 ($5.84). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 477 ($5.76), with a volume of 597,167 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.29 ($7.08).

Lancashire Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 439.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

