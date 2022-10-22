Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $148.73.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Landstar System by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

