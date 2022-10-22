Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:LPI opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

