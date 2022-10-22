Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

LEG opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.