Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

