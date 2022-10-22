Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.98

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 128734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

