LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 666,619 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 641.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.