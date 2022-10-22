Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

