Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Financial Review

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00 Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.12%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02% Unisys -11.28% -24.85% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.25 $371.00 million $37.66 1.35 Unisys $2.05 billion 0.29 -$448.50 million ($3.33) -2.65

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Unisys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

