Linear (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $76.00 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $76.00 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.01 or 0.27911755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

