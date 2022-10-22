Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,655,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,614,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295965 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $86.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
