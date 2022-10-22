Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

