Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.64.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75.
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
